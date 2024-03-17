American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:ARL opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $290.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.