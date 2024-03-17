Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Trimmed by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $419.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.23 and a 52 week high of $421.85.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $2,043,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.