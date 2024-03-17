Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $419.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.80 and its 200-day moving average is $362.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.23 and a 52-week high of $421.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

