AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance
AMVMF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMG Critical Materials
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.