Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.87 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

