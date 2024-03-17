Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $206.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $195.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

