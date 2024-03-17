Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) PT at $6.00

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 2,181,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

