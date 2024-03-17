Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) PT at $6.00

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 2,181,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
See Also
