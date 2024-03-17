Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $46.40

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,915 shares of company stock worth $2,676,022. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. Vericel has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -491.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

