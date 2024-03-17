Analyzing Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Medigus alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medigus and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $91.86 million 0.05 -$9.81 million N/A N/A INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 3.10 -$10.89 million ($12.36) -0.08

Risk and Volatility

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Medigus has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience -459.42% -7,630.09% -88.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medigus and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 1 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Medigus beats INVO Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

(Get Free Report)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.