Analyzing NioCorp Developments (NB) & Its Peers

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NioCorp Developments to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -81.67% -4.86% -4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NioCorp Developments and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 947 1870 2145 72 2.27

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.77%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 62.98%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its peers.

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.07 NioCorp Developments Competitors $5.53 billion $642.71 million 8.59

NioCorp Developments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NioCorp Developments peers beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.