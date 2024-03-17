Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 71,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 42,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals Corp., operates as a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Bolivia. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

