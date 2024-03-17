Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 2,120,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,472,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The stock has a market cap of £75.05 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.52.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

