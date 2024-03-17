AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,798,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,183,000 after buying an additional 898,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after buying an additional 226,080 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,693,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $22.01 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

