AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $22.01 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
