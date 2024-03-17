Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Antero Midstream by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AM opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.