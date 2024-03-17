Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells $6,004,774.05 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

