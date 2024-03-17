Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Appen Trading Down 5.8 %

APPEF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

