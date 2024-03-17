Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Appen Trading Down 5.8 %
APPEF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.
Appen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Appen
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.