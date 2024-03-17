Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Applied Energetics Stock Down 1.7 %

Applied Energetics stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Applied Energetics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.44.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

