Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Applied Energetics Stock Down 1.7 %
Applied Energetics stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Applied Energetics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.44.
About Applied Energetics
