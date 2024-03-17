AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AppYea Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APYP opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. AppYea has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About AppYea
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AppYea
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.