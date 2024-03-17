AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APYP opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. AppYea has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops SleepX App, a wristband communicating with its smartphone app that trains the brain to breath properly; DreamIT, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with SleepX PRO app.

