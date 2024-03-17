Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 1,289,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,257,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Specifically, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.