ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Update

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.0 days.

Shares of AKEJF stock opened at 35.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a one year low of 34.97 and a one year high of 37.65.

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

