Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,171,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 1,415,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 780.7 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of ARLUF opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.