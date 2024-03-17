Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,171,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 1,415,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 780.7 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
Shares of ARLUF opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.60.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
