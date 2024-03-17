Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 909.0 days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

ARRJF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.