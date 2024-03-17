Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 909.0 days.
Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance
ARRJF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
