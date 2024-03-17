Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

