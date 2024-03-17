Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ascent Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $10.75 on Friday. Ascent Industries has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ascent Industries by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

