Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 638,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.56.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.