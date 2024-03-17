Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 638,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Ascot Resources Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.56.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
