ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after buying an additional 1,612,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 866,926 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 927,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,684,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after acquiring an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $10.81 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

