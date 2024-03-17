ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

ASE Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

