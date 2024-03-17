Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AINC

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $13.74.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.