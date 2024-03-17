Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,767,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

AABB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

