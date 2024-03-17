Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Shares Down 0.3%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.40.
The Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of Asian stocks specifically issued by companies located and\u002For listed in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam. Holdings are screened for ESG considerations.
