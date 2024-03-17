Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asset Entities in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asset Entities in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Asset Entities stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Asset Entities has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

