Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.