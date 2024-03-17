Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Trading Down 1.4%

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $13.24. 80,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 67,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Lithium by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Further Reading

