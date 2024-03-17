Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Trading Down 1.4%

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $13.24. 80,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 67,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at $8,525,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at $710,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

