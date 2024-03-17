Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,735,966.65 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,095,633.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total value of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total value of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,756,486.74.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total value of $1,759,371.09.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $1,806,756.84.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $2,038,328.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $194.43 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,509,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

