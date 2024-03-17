AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.