Auckland International Airport Limited (AUKNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 12th

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1883 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Auckland International Airport Stock Performance
Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
