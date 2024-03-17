AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 578.9 days.
AutoCanada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $17.91 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.
AutoCanada Company Profile
