AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

About AutoCanada

ACQ opened at C$24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$582.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.52.

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.