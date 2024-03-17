AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.10.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
