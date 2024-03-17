Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Avicanna Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Avicanna

Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of evidence-based products for consumer medical and pharmaceutical segments worldwide. The company collaborates with Canadian academic and medical institutions. Its scientific platform includes research and development, and clinical development that leads to the commercialization of approximately twenty products across four main market segments.

