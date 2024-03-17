Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

