B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,389,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,255,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,686,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

