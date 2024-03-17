B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $144.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

