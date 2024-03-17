B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

