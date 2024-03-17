B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 11,330,000 shares. Currently, 80.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.54. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

