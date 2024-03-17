B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 224,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,816,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,844,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
