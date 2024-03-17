B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Wabash National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Wabash National Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $29.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

