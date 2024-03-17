B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:FBCG opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $550.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

