B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 197.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 311,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 217.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 142,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 124,094 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

