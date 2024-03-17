B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $298.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $320.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,607 shares of company stock valued at $38,190,426 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.